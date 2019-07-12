Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Cordova

Posted 7:05 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, July 12, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police have arrested an individual after a woman was found dead in Cordova.

According to police, officers were responding to an assault call in the area near Kings Cross Lane around 2 a.m. on Friday, July 12, when they spotted an individual driving recklessly. By the time officers caught up with the vehicle, the driver had already wrecked.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a trail of blood leading to a nearby house. That’s where they found a woman dead.

The victim has not been identified, but police said they do have a person in custody. The suspect and the victim reportedly knew each other.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson said police towed that vehicle and a green Volkswagen Beetle from the scene.

Officers told us that when the details about this case come out, it will be “especially tragic.”

