Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

In June, officers were called to the 3300 block of Alta Road after two armed men reportedly broke into a home, attacked a man inside and demanded everyone get on the floor. The suspects then stole $300, an iPhone 6 and the keys to a white 2009 Nissan Maxima.

On July 11, officers were dispatched to the area of Ashlee Farm Road following a reported shooting. Once they made the scene, they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. The driver sped away, leading police on a chase before bailing out of the car with his passenger in pursuit.

Dennis Brooks Jr. was identified as the driver. The second suspect was named in the affidavit but he was not listed in the jail system.

Brooks was charged with theft of property and intentionally evading arrest in auto. Police did not say if they believe he was the one who stole the car during the home invasion.