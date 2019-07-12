× Suspect accused of murdering man over Xbox system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was accused of killing a man after trying to steal an Xbox gaming system.

According to police, Quatereus Murphy stated that he met Marqwanionus Newell in the 600 block of Adams to buy a gaming system from him for $160. He said he didn’t have the money to pay for it, so when Newell showed up he grabbed the system and tried to take off without paying.

That’s when the victim allegedly grabbed a hold of Murphy’s car.

Murphy told police he was scared so he continued to drive down the street with Newell clinging to the side of his car. At some point, he said he hit another vehicle and swerved, sending Newell into the middle of the street.

Newell was later found unresponsive and died from his injuries, which the local medical examiner said were caused by injuries sustained during an “intentional vehicular accident.”

As for Murphy, police said he abandoned the vehicle at the Edison Apartments and then turned himself in to police.

He was charged with first-degree murder.