MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a near-drowning Friday at a Parkway Village apartment complex, Memphis Fire officials said.

First responders were at the Cottonwood Apartments near American Way and South Perkins around 2 p.m.

WREG is on the scene and will provide more information.