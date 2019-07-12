Memphis police investigating shooting in East Memphis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to an East Memphis neighborhood overnight after a shooting.

It happened in the 3300 block of Steve Road around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Officers have not released a lot of information at this time, but they did confirm they found a victim on the scene. The Memphis Fire Department said they did not transport anyone to the hospital from this location, indicating the victim may have died or been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Our crews saw a number of officers on the scene, including homicide detectives.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.