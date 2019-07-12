Man convicted in Eads home invasion robbery

Devin Rogers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted Friday of an aggravated robbery and burglary in Eads that prosecutors say was set up by a woman the victim met online.

Devin Rogers, 31, was convicted by a jury after a weeklong trial. He will be sentenced in August.

A 57-year-old man told county deputies that on April 17, 2017, Rogers and another man broke into his house on Latte Lake Cove as he was entertaining a woman he met that day on Craigslist, according to prosecutors.

Rogers, who was armed with a pistol, ordered the man to give up his wallet and fired a shot into the ceiling. The woman left with the two men and the victim ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

He later noticed his laptop was missing and some of his credit cards had been used.

The second intruder was never identified.

