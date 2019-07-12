Live at 9: Sickle Cell treatment, Pastor Sheila Floyd & Allasica Byrd

Sickle Cell Treatment

More than 100,000 Americans are affected by Sickle Cell Disease, and Memphis has one of the largest populations when it comes to adults in the country. But there are only two FDA approved treatment options out there right now. Dr. Kenneth Ataga talked about how he wants to chance that.

Author Chat with Pastor Sheila Floyd

When it comes to bettering ourselves who doesn't need a little push now and then? "You're creative! Not Crazy! The art of becoming your best self" aims to give you that boost.

A weekend of laughs at Chuckles Comedy House

Your weekend plans are here Memphis with some of the funniest comedians around. Kool Bubba Ice, Marcus Combs and Bo P joined us on Live at 9 Friday.

Music with Allasica Byrd

"When the Delta Byrd Sings" is a story based on the real life of Mississippi native Allasica Byrd. It's a story she's decided to share with the world in a book, on film and even in an album.