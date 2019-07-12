× Fred’s closing 129 more stores, including 12 in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred’s, a retailer that sold its Memphis headquarters building this week, will shed 129 more stores from its fleet, bringing the total number of stores closed in 2019 to 392.

Twelve stores in the Mid-South are included in the closures, and those are listed at the bottom of this article. All pharmacies, including those in the closed stores, will remain open and continue to fill subscriptions until those pharmacies are sold.

Fred’s will have about 80 retail stores left after the closures, and those stores will primarily center around Fred’s distribution center in Dublin, Georgia, the company said.

“While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment,” Red’s CEO Joseph Anto said.

The stores that are closing will begin having clearance sales to rid the stores of inventory.

Fred’s retail store closures in the Mid-South

Arkansas

801 AR-77, Manila

438 S. Alabama Street, Marianna

103 Dawson Street, Marked Tree

Hwy 49 Twin City S/C, West Helena

Mississippi

236 DeSoto Avenue, Clarksdale

1039 Martin Luther King Drive, Marks

710 Church Road, Southaven

2110 Goodman Road East, Southaven

1038 U.S. 61, Tunica

Tennessee