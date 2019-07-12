Fred’s closing 129 more stores, including 11 in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred’s, a Memphis-based retailer that sold its Memphis headquarters building this week, will shed 129 more stores from its fleet, bringing the total number of stores closed in 2019 to 392.
Eleven stores in the Mid-South are included in the closures, and those are listed at the bottom of this article. All pharmacies, including those in the closed stores, will remain open and continue to fill subscriptions until those pharmacies are sold.
Fred’s will have about 80 retail stores left after the closures, and those stores will primarily center around Fred’s distribution center in Dublin, Georgia, the company said.
“While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment,” Red’s CEO Joseph Anto said.
The stores that are closing will begin having clearance sales to rid the stores of inventory.
Fred’s retail store closures in the Mid-South
Arkansas
- 438 S. Alabama Street, Marianna
- 103 Dawson Street, Marked Tree
- Hwy 49 Twin City S/C, West Helena
Mississippi
- 236 DeSoto Avenue, Clarksdale
- 1039 Martin Luther King Drive, Marks
- 710 Church Road, Southaven
- 2110 Goodman Road East, Southaven
- 1038 U.S. 61, Tunica
Tennessee
- 11888 Hwy 70, Arlington
- 1290 Lamar Avenue, Memphis
- 16280 U.S. 64, Somerville