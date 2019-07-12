× Bartlett police investigating after driver’s terrifying encounter with armed man

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police are investigating after one driver’s terrifying encounter with a man he was trying to help.

On July 2, the victim said he was traveling westbound on Ivanhoe near Bartlett Boulevard when he spotted a man walking down the street. The man waved him over and asked for directions to Kroger.

As the victim was trying to help the suspect pulled out a purple handgun and said “give me everything you’ve got or I will kill you.”

The driver said he hit the gas, but the suspect grabbed a hold of something inside his car and clung to the vehicle as he tried to get away.

Seeing that the suspect still had the gun, the victim said he pushed the man’s hand towards the windshield away from him, at which time a single shot was fired.

The suspect then fell from the moving vehicle.

Police described the suspect as being a black male, 5’10, 180 pounds wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and a high top haircut.