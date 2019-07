× Arkansas man discovered dead after family reported him missing

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man was discovered dead after his family reported him missing earlier this week.

According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Jones, 51, was found dead in a pond on Quapaw Trail in Helena.

His family reported him missing on Tuesday, July 9, after he reportedly took off on a four-wheeler drunk.

Sadly, they discovered his body and the ATV overnight.

This is an ongoing investigation.