Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Liberty Bowl in the 400 block of Marianna Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers are still on the scene.

The victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 5-inches or 5-feet 6-inches. He was wearing a lime green shirt with lime green shorts.

This is an ongoing investigation.