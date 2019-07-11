× Teen fighting for life after overnight shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South teen is fighting for their life following a shooting overnight in Frayser.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Frayser View Drive near Frayser Boulevard.

The street was completely blocked off when our crews arrived, but police spoke with us saying they have people detained.

“They found a 15-year-old victim suffering from gunshot injury in the 1200 block of Frayser View. Right now we have a few witnesses detained,” said a police spokesperson.

At last check, the victim was in extremely critical condition and in surgery.

If you know anything about this please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.