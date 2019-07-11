Suspects wanted after armed robbery, kidnapping at Bent Tree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of suspects accused of robbing and kidnapping a man inside the Bent Tree Apartments.

The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle in the 3400 block of West Briarpark on Sunday, July 7, when three armed men forced their way into his vehicle. They demanded the man’s cellphone and debit card before driving him to the Save-A-Minute on Winchester to withdraw money.

Authorities indicated that they were unable to make the transaction.

The suspects then got back into the car and eventually wrecked it behind Winchester Elementary.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made. If you can identify any of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.