Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office captain terminated

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Officials confirm that a captain with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office was fired after she repeatedly tried to get an inmate out of jail.

Captain Becky Hitt was terminated after an internal investigation.

An “unnamed inmate” was being treated at a medical facility when Hitt allegedly repeatedly called and said he was no longer on hold for the Sheriff’s Office.

Hitt is also accused of trying to get the inmate freed on his own recognizance several times.