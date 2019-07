MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic along I-240 was slowed early Thursday morning following a crash involving a Memphis police officer.

It happened in the westbound lanes near the Perkins exit around 8:45 a.m.

According to initial information, a black car struck the back of a Memphis police cruiser in the far left lane. The arrival of first responders closed an additional two lanes on the far left side.

It’s unclear if any of the individuals involved were hurt.