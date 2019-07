× Midtown accident sends motorcyclist to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident in Midtown on Thursday left a motorcyclist fighting for his life.

Memphis Police made the scene at Poplar and East Parkway around 1 p.m. to a crash involving two vehicles, one of those being a motorcycle.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this story as we learn more.