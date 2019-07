× Man dead after being hit by car in Victorian Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Thursday in the Victorian Village after being hit by a vehicle.

Memphis Police responded to the scene in the 600 block of Adams Avenue around 7:43 a.m. where the man was hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not said if the drivers stayed on the scene or left before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.