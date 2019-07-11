Live at 9: Edward Stanton III, Saving Lost Kids, Rise Up Mom & The Lauderdale County Tomato Festival

Monitoring MPD
Edward Stanton III has been appointed to monitor the litigation between the ACLU and the city over the issue of its monitoring of political activists. He joined us on Live at 9 to explain how the public can learn more and get involved.
Keeping kids safe from predators
Most Mid-South children are out of school for the summer right now. Whether they are in or out of the classroom, kids can be targeted by predators. Brian Callies with Saving Lost Kids has three things you can do to keep kids safe during their summer break.
Rise Up Mom
Being a single parent can be down right tough, but for those moms wanting to go back to school, it can seem like an uphill battle. That's where the nonprofit organization Rise Up Mom comes in.
The Lauderdale County Tomato Festival
If you're looking for a good time, head on up to Ripley, Tennessee for the Lauderdale County Tomato Festival. Robert Tims with Tims Farms and Susan Worlds stopped by to talk about the festival as well as share a recipe you're sure to love.
Summertime BLT Dip
Ingredients:
- Cup Mayo
- 1 Cup Sour Cream
- 1 Cup Tomato (chopped with juice – do not drain)
- 1 Cup of Bacon – crumbled
Directions:
- Combine ingredients and chill for one hour.
- Layer lettuce in a serving tray.
- Top with BLT Dip.
- Sprinkle chopped green onions and cheddar cheese on top and serve with chips, pretzels or corn scoops.