× Heat Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for a good portion of the Mid-South.

Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, Mcnairy and Hardin counties are all included in the alert.

The advisory will remain in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, to 8 p.m.

Heat Index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees.