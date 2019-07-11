Heat Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

Posted 4:58 am, July 11, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for a good portion of the Mid-South.

Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, Mcnairy and Hardin counties are all included in the alert.

The advisory will remain in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, to 8 p.m.

Heat Index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.