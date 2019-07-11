Family plans peace rally for teen killed in Whitehaven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend you may just see hundreds of balloons and lanterns floating above the city. It's to raise awareness about violence in Memphis.

Bridget Harris' life was changed forever by a single bullet.

She relives the moment her daughter Gabriele, affectionately known as Gabby, was gunned down inside the family's Whitehaven home as the 14-year-old was simply doing dishes.

"She was standing right here washing dishes when a shot came right through the window and hit her in the curve of her eye, between her nose," Harris said.

Dazed and confused, Gabby never knew she had been shot in the head. But what she may have known is that she would find comfort in her mom's arms.

"I was cradling her, and I told her I wouldn't let her sit down or lay down, because I didn't want her to choke on the blood that was pouring out. I was holding her, and I felt her leave. I felt her spirit leave me."

According to police, Dominique Holman, who lived a few blocks away, walked to Gabby's home and fired a single, yet deadly round.

The motive? Detectives say Holman was angry when a relative of Gabby's threatened to put his personal information on social media. It's a sad reality that ushers in a wide-range of emotions.

"I'm livid. It's beyond anger. It's really not a word for it," Harris said.

There'a also sadness. Especially on this day, July 11, when Gabby would have celebrated her sweet 16.

"She would have been jumping around saying, 'Ma, what are we going to do?' Yeah, it's stuff like that that bothers me."

The mother is now turning that pain into purpose.

"My new mantra now is, 'Save our people. Save our city." She says it starts with addressing the problem in order to find a solution.

Bridget says she is part of a group called "Angel Moms." But unlike other groups, this one does not want to welcome new members.

"People always say tomorrow is never promised, your next second is not promised." What is a promise is her commitment to positive change.

The 'Stop the Violence' peace rally will kick off Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm. It will be held at the Greater New Liberty Church at 250 E. Raines Rd in Memphis.