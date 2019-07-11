× Cordova woman accused of attacking, hitting husband with her car at his work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova woman was arrested after police say she confronted her husband at his work and then hit him with her car.

The victim told police he was on the clock when his wife, 20-year-old Christian Blair, showed up on July 10, insisting that they talk about an issue that involved another female. He told her no and walked into the clubhouse to get away from her.

Blair reportedly followed, yelling so loudly that both individuals were asked to leave.

Once back outside, the victim stated that Blair got into her vehicle and hit him with it. To keep from getting hit again, the victim was forced to jump on top of the car. He then punched out the window, causing Blair to stop the vehicle.

He then took off.

Witnesses said the victim “appeared to be running for his life.”

Blair was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.