Children found home alone after fatal ATV accident in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Fayette County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a ditch following an ATV accident.

A spokesperson for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department told WREG the unidentified woman was riding a four-wheeler on Old Soloman Road Tuesday night when she appears to have lost control. Her body was discovered early Wednesday morning by a passing motorist.

After making the scene, deputies said they went by the woman’s house and discovered two small children (ages five and one) were home alone. The children were given to DCS workers.

This is a developing story.