Bartlett Animal Shelter fears euthanasia due to over capacity

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Animal Shelter is doing what they can to find homes for dozens of animals that may have to be euthanized.

The shelter says they’re doing everything that they can to find permanent homes or foster homes for the animals, but they still need help. Some of the animals have been at the shelter since February 2019.

Nothing is wrong with the animals, they just keep getting looked over.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting an animal you can contact the shelter at (901)-385-6484. You can also visit their Facebook page to get a look at the animals available for adoption.