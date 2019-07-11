Arkansas boil-water notice remains in effect as officials continue testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARLE, Ark. — A boil-water notice remains in effect after E. coli was detected in some of the water in Earle, Arkansas.

State health officials were in Earle, Arkansas on Thursday gathering samples to take back to be tested. Now they're asking residents to boil water before it's used.

"It's very concerning . Especially when I think about my grandchildren that have been drinking this water," resident Patricia Johnson said.

Mayor Sherman Smith Sr. was with state officials on Thursday. He says initial tests detected E. coli in one of the June water supply samples. When a second test was done, Coliforms, a type of bacteria found in soil, was found.

The mayor says he believes the problem is coming form one testing spot. He wouldn't say where the home was, but said the person there is aware.

"We feel like, and The Health Department feels like, this house is an isolated house," he said. "When we went back and tested it this morning, the faucet was almost on the ground. We feel like it was a splash from the water that maybe got in the bottle somehow, urine from animals and so forth like that."

The mayor says the only time you need to boil water is if you plan on using it for cooking or drinking.

While officials might think the problem is isolated, they're taking no chances. They hope to have the results of the tests by this weekend.

A spokesperson from the Arkansas State Health Department said the results should be in sometime next week.