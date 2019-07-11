Animals surrendered in connection to animal cruelty case up for adoption Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of dogs and cats that were surrendered to Memphis Animal Services in connection to an animal cruelty case will be available for adoption on Friday.

Earlier this week, WREG reported that Mary Winstead allegedly pulled up to the Appling City Cove facility driving a U-Haul. She told employees that she had nowhere to keep her pets and needed help.

When they opened up the van, workers said they found 15 dogs and 13 cats living in deplorable conditions.

“We couldn’t wait long because when we opened the van we could tell quickly the conditions were horrible. They were inhumane," Alexis Pugh said. "The heat poured out of the van when we opened it. You could smell the feces and urine. You could see the condition these animals were in.”

Four of the animals were already dead and another died shortly after being rescued.

Winstead was arrested and charged with 28 counts of cruelty to animals.

MAS is encouraging anyone who would like to help and adopt a pet to come by this month, when all adoptions are $10.

MAS is open for adoptions daily from noon to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.