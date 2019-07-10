Two teens arrested following attempted kidnapping in East Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested following an attempted abduction in East Memphis.

The first suspect - a 15-year-old male - was arrested several hours after the alleged incident on July 8. He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, juvenile in possession of a gun and theft of property under $1,000.

A 16-year-old male was arrested the next day and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property (auto theft).

Just hours after the alleged attack, the victim described what happened to WREG's Andrew Ellison. She said she was unloading groceries in the 400 block of Leonora when a man jumped out of a stolen black Mercedes. The suspect was armed with a gun and demanded she get in his car.

She said he grabbed her after she threw a bag of dog food at him. The two of them fought as she screamed and struggled to get to her front door. The gunman allegedly threatened to shoot her along the way.

Police said he eventually gave up and got back in his car when the victim threatened to have her dog attack him.

The victim was not hurt and nothing was taken from her.

The names of the suspects were not released since they are juveniles.