Ten-foot tall grass at abandoned home in South Memphis frustrates residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in a south Memphis neighborhood say an abandoned house is negatively affecting them, and they're demanding change.

The house near the corner of Swift and West Burdock was once a proud piece of the block, but it was condemned a few years ago by the city. It has been eroding into an alarming health hazard ever since.

"We are concerned about the rats that carry babies, and the mosquitos that carry all different kinds of plaques. Then, also, it's an eyesore," resident Gwendolyn Anderson said.

"We're dealing with rats. It was, we were dealing with break-ins. They would hide over there until everyone went to sleep," resident Tommie Burton said.

Numerous residents around the area have contacted the city of Memphis and city officials, but they haven't gotten any relief and there is no active work order on the city's 311 website.

"It's been like that too long, just sitting in the middle of the neighborhood. It's a disgrace to the neighborhood," Burton said.

"I think they just dropped the ball and want to see how far the ball can roll. So the ball's gotta stop. They gotta start doing something," Anderson said.

Residents acknowledged the fact that the neighborhood may be older and imperfect, but they hope the city will pay it the respect they feel it deserves.