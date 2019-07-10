× TBI seeks help locating three missing children, parents

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for three children who were reportedly taken by their non-custodial parents.

Analia Essex, 6, Abigail Christian, 2, and Michale Christian, 1, were last seen in Van Buren County on Tuesday, July 9.

Authorities said their parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Christian, may be heading to Minnesota in a white SUV.

Both are wanted on custodial interference charges.

If you know where they are, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.