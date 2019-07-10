Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Hickory Hill bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Hickory Hill Wednesday morning.

According to a report, the suspect walked into First South Financial Credit Union on Winchester Road armed with a weapon. He immediately demanded money from the cash drawer and received an undetermined amount.

He was last seen fleeing eastbound.

The suspect is between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet 10-inches and can be anywhere from 35 to 40-years-old. He was wearing a dark hat, while Polo shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.