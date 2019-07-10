Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Hickory Hill bank

Posted 8:33 pm, July 10, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Hickory Hill Wednesday morning.

According to a report, the suspect walked into First South Financial Credit Union on Winchester Road armed with a weapon. He immediately demanded money from the cash drawer and received an undetermined amount.

He was last seen fleeing eastbound.

The suspect is between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet 10-inches and can be anywhere from 35 to 40-years-old. He was wearing a dark hat, while Polo shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.