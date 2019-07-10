Suspect charged after crashing stolen vehicle in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday and attempted to drive over two deputies.

Daven Giles, 20, from Memphis is charged with several felonies, including theft of property and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over the deputies.

Deputies spotted the stolen white pickup truck in the Econo Lodge parking lot at Interstate 40 and Canada Road. The SCSO said when deputies approached Giles, he brandished a weapon, and two officers fired their guns, striking the stolen vehicle.

Giles then allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended with him crashing the stolen truck into a telephone pole in Bartlett at the intersection of Yale and Brother Boulevard.

After a short foot pursuit, Giles was arrested. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

The two deputies who fired their weapons are now on administrative leave.

Giles is set to appear in court July 11.