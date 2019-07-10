Police: Suspects used semi-automatic guns to rob victims in Nutbush

Posted 8:59 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, July 10, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing victims while they were loading their vehicle in the 3900 block of Macon Road.

According to a report, officers responded to the scene on July 8. The victims said they were loading their vehicle when they saw a black four-door Sedan stop behind their truck. Two males then got out of the rear driver’s side passenger seat and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. Both were wearing black shorts and white sandals.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects occupied a black 2009 to 2014 Nissan Maxima. Two additional suspect could be seen inside of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

