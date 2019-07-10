× Police: Suspect murders man inside Cherokee home, dumps body in ditch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he lured a man to his home to rob him and then murdered him in cold blood.

According to police, Baba Said, 20, was last seen leaving the 1300 block of East Raines Road at 1 p.m. on July 3 in a 2005 black Honda Accord. That vehicle was found abandoned on the interstate the next day, prompting police to open a missing persons case.

Authorities issued an alert to the media about Said’s disappearance on July 5, stating he may be with a 15-year-old runaway. At the time, they said both individuals may be in danger.

The next day, that juvenile turned herself into police. She claimed that she met Said at a home on Amarillo Street and that he had tried to kidnap her. She fled from his vehicle and called her friend Jalen Braden to pick her up.

Authorities noted that Braden lived at that home on Amarillo Street.

On July 9, officers with the Missing Persons Bureau went to Braden’s home where they discovered that a couch with blood stained cushions had been moved to the curb. Inside the home, investigators found a cleaning rag and a bottle of bleach along with additional blood spots in the living room.

Foul play was suspected and additional officers were called to the scene.

When questioned by authorities, Braden admitted that he and the juvenile lured Said to the house to rob him. He took Said’s money and car keys before shooting him once in the back of the head. Braden stated he then wrapped the victim in black garbage bags and threw him in a ditch near Goodman Street and Healey Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

WREG is working to learn if the juvenile has been charged in connection to this case as well.