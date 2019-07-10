Police seek help in recent carjacking case inf Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video after a recent carjacking outside the Dodges Chicken on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to authorities, three men approached the victim and demanded that he get into his car and drive them out of the area. When they reached Whitaker Drive the suspects forced the driver out of the vehicle and took off heading westbound.

Police said at least two of the suspects were armed with guns.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

