North Mississippi residents tired of long wait at DMV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We've heard about issues with drivers license testing and issuing stations in north Mississippi. Now we're finding out what's being done about it.

Omarion Griffin can finally show off his new learner's permit.

"I was nervous, but it was easy though," he said. He's talking about the test, but it wasn't as easy to get his place in line.

In face, this was not his first visit to the Nesbit Drivers Services location in DeSoto County. We've heard stories like this over and over.

Dominica Harris is understandably frustrated. She had to move around appointments, and others we spoke with missed multiple days of work.

"This is our second attempt in trying to get a permit, and yesterday, we went to the Olive Branch location. It was standing room only. People had been there since 7:30. We didn't even get there until 1 p.m.," Harris said.

Those complaints have reached DeSoto County officials.

WREG obtained an email that was sent from Administrator Vanessa Lynchard to state officials. The email mentioned "excessively slow software and poor customer service." It also said "constant closures of the Nesbit and Olive Branch offices happen regularly."

Lynchard then asked the state to solve the issues.

We brought the concerns to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and they said you can, "renew online and they've started a new program for student driver where they can schedule Saturday appointment at select locations."

But overall, they say the summer is the busiest time of the year and warn people to expect longer than normal wait times.

If you have a student driver and they want to go ahead and schedule one of those appointments, you can do it at the Batesville location on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month between 8 a.m. and noon.