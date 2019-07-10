× Mother charged with murder, child abuse following two-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested on first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges following the death of a two-year-old girl last year.

Taylor Boyd was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, by a U.S. Marshals task force.

According to police, officers were called to the Enclave Apartments near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah in November 2018 after receiving a shots fired call. The child, Anaya Boyd, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the head.

Taylor Boyd is not the only person facing charges in connection to this case.

Shortly after the incident, the child’s father, Mikal Grogan, was arrested. According to the report, Grogan told officers he sold marijuana out of the home and was playing dice before the shooting took place. Grogan said he heard someone knock on his door, and when he asked who was there they started shooting.

Another person who was in the home then started firing a pistol before picking up a rifle.

Grogan told officers another person in the home had about two pounds of “high grade marijuana” on him. The father also told police he knew the person who fired back at the initial shooter had a pistol and a rifle in the home while his child was there.

Police said he knowingly placed his child endanger.

Grogan was charged with aggravated child neglect and endangerment.

In July 2019, 27-year-old Jermichael Davis was arrested on first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges. Authorities said he was the one who shot and killed Anaya.