MDOC: Escaped inmates captured after days on the run

Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High

JACKSON, Miss. —  A pair of Mississippi inmates who have been on the run for days were finally captured on Wednesday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Jonathan Blakenship and Christopher High were taken into custody on Wednesday, July 10, five days after they both escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Blakenship was serving five years for aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime out of Alcorn County.

High was sentenced to 12 years for burglary larceny in Carroll County.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

