Man indicted in East Memphis robbery and murder

July 10, 2019

Alfonzo Amos (left) and Shaun Hamblen (right)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the robbery and murder of a 23-year-old Germantown man in 2018.

Alfonzo Amos, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery on Shaun Hamblen, according to a release from Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Hamblen was last seen Nov. 29, 2018, leaving LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins. His body was found Dec. 6, 2018, in a house in the 3600 block of McDuff Avenue near Robin Hood Lane.

After being developed as a suspect, Amos gave a statement to police admitting his involvement in Hamblen’s robbery and murder.

Amos is currently being held without bond.

