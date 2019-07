Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan man broke a world record for the most burpees in a single day over the weekend.

Bryan Abell completed an astonishing 4,689 burpees in 12 hours to get his name in the Guinness World Record.

But he said it wasn't just for himself. Abell, a member of the Army, was raising money and awareness for his "Stronger Warrior Foundation." The organization fills crates and then sends them overseas to deployed military members.

They raised $1,300.