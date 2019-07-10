Live at 9: FedEx jobs, pool parasites, Ace Atkins & Watercooler Wednesday

City teams up with FedEx to provide jobs
The city of Memphis is teaming up with one of the Mid-South’s top employers FedEx to put folks to work. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jeffery Greer with FedEx Freight explain what that means for you.
Health Alert: Parasite contaminated pools
A health alert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants Americans to take precautions when it comes to swimming pools. That's because health authorities are seeing more instances of a parasite contaminating pools across the country.
Kasia Smith-Alexander with the Shelby County Health Department stopped by with more on what parents and swimmers need to know.
Author Chat with Ace Atkins
Buried secrets, greed and a good mystery. New York Times bestselling author Ace Atkins is at it again with "The Shameless," the latest in the Quinn Colson series.
Watercooler Wednesday
Myron Mays, Latty and Todd Demers joined us to talk about all the hot topics trending online.