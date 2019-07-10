Southaven police launch homicide investigation after juvenile found dead

Posted 12:40 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, July 10, 2019

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person lying on the ground next to a vehicle at the corner of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane just before 6 a.m. on July 10. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed to WREG that this is being investigated as a homicide.

If you know anything call Southaven police.

