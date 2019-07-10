× Jones joins Grizzlies after T’Wolves decline to match offer

MEMPHIS — Another day…another new name added to an ever changing Grizzlies roster where, again, the team’s new front office gets its man. This one is a little costly.

The Timberwolves deciding not to match the Grizzlies offer sheet for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones making Jones the newest member of the new look Grizz. The price tag is three years, 28 million dollars. A pretty penny for a back-up point guard but Jones does fill a huge need for the Grizzlies. That of an established, veteran point guard to help groom youngsters Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton.