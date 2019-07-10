DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 20: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on October 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Jones joins Grizzlies after T’Wolves decline to match offer
MEMPHIS — Another day…another new name added to an ever changing Grizzlies roster where, again, the team’s new front office gets its man. This one is a little costly.
The Timberwolves deciding not to match the Grizzlies offer sheet for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones making Jones the newest member of the new look Grizz. The price tag is three years, 28 million dollars. A pretty penny for a back-up point guard but Jones does fill a huge need for the Grizzlies. That of an established, veteran point guard to help groom youngsters Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton.