Does It Work: Lekue Poached Egg Maker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathleen Carroll is a big fan of poached eggs.

"I like to have them in the morning on toast. Even on ham slices are delicious."

But making the low calorie meal can be a bit tedious. She wonders if the Lekue Poached Egg Maker could speed up the process and eliminate broken yolks.

It's BPA free and has a metal mesh bottom. The directions noted that you could spray the mesh bottom with olive oil or butter to make removing the egg easier but wasn't necessary. Carroll decided to try it on one and not the other.

She grabbed a pot and filled it with water. While waiting for the water to simmer, she marked one egg poach pod with a black marker so we would know which one we sprayed with olive oil.

She cracked one egg and placed it in the egg pod that was just sprayed with olive oil. Then cracked another egg and placed it in the pod with no spray. She closed the lid on both and since the water was ready, she slowly lowered the pods into the water for three minutes.

When it was time, she removed both egg pods from the water.

Surprisingly, neither of them stuck to the mesh!

As for the eggs, Carroll said they were cooked well.

Lekue Poached Egg Maker, you passed the Does It Work test.