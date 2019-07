× Boil-water notice issued for Earle, Arkansas residents

EARLE, Ark. — A boil-water notice has been issued for residents in Earle, Arkansas.

The Department of Health says the order was issued “because of the presence of E. coli bacteria in the distribution system.” Officials say residents have been asked to briskly boil water for at least one minute before it’s used.

The boil-water notice will be lifted once officials confirm the water is free of “bacterial contamination.”