A Pass It On recipient gets a new car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In last week's Pass It On you met a young man who had his car stolen while he was caring for his mother who has cancer. That was the low point, but things have changed since that story aired thanks to some News Channel 3 viewers.

Kiwanda Morgan nominated Travis Blair to receive our Pass It On money. We gave Travis $1,200.

Then we heard from a couple who watched our story. Michael and Adonnis Green knew they had to help.

"We saw the Pass It On segment, which we love. His story came across, and it really touched my wife's heart," they said.

After watching the segment, Michael and Adonnis decided to give Travis their car.

"Let's give it to him, because we've been blessed. So let's pass our blessings on."

As a matter of fact, Michael and Adonnis met with Travis the day after our story aired and gave him the car. Now they're like family.

"Initially I felt shocked. Second of all, I just felt overwhelmed. It blew my mind, and so I was just overjoyed," Travis said.

The car is complete with a breast cancer survivor license plate, because Travis' mom just beat cancer.