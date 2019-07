× Rahm adds his name to WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field

MEMPHIS — You can add another big name, another of the world’s top ten players to this month’s WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, who shot 62 on Sunday to win the Irish Open, joining the star studded field.

Rahm, moving up to number eight in the world, is the seventh top ten player to commit to Memphis where play begins at TPC Southwind on July 25th.