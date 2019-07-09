× Police investigating Dixie Queen robbery in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a local Dixie Queen.

It happened on Monday, July 8, at the store located in the 4000 block of South Third.

Cameras were rolling as one of the suspects climbed through the drive-thru window armed with a gun and started grabbing cash from the register. The second suspect – who was not captured on camera – entered through the back door.

A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle, which was described by police as a red or maroon Pontiac four-door sedan with a white or tan front driver side door.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.