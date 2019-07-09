× Memphis 901 FC forward, Elliot Collier named USL play of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collier’s three-goal performance earned him the USL Championship Player of the Week award, making him the first player to receive the award in the club’s history

The USL Championship issues the weekly award by conducting a poll where a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market, vote. Collier received 76% of the vote and his third goal against Hartford is in the running for USL Championship Goal of the Week.

The New Zealander earned his spot in Memphis 901 FC history. He scored the first hat-trick in the 901 FC’s history and helped the club to their first home win in the USL.

Collier embarrassed the Hartford back-line, especially in the first 15 minutes.

The big-man outmaneuvered his marker in the 6th minute and unleashed a near-post shot for his first goal.

Minutes later, midfielder Adam Najem played a pass to Collier with the Hartford defense out of position. He completed a step-over and fired another near-post shot to beat Hartford goalkeeper, Frederick Due for a second time in five minutes.

Hartford cut the lead in half in the 30th minute and Memphis needed an answer in order to clinch three points.

Collier answered with his hat-trick goal, 15 minutes before the final whistle.

His third goal required significant technical ability and a cool finish. Collier took the ball at midfield, beat one, two, three and then four defenders before he calmly slotted his shot into the far bottom-corner.

Collier leads Memphis in scoring with five goals and has a team-high 31 shots.

The 901 FC are back in action Saturday, July 13 at the Charleston Battery.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard