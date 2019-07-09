× MAS takes in 30 dogs and cats in emergency situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another emergency intake of animals is testing the limits of Memphis Animal Services.

Thirty animals — 17 dogs and 13 cats — were surrendered to MAS on Tuesday by the same person, who was waiting outside MAS before it opened.

The person arrived at MAS with all the animals in a van. Four of the animals were dead.

Memphis police have closed down the parking lot and the kennel area where the dogs are for the moment, as it’s an active crime scene.

Katie Pemberton with MAS said there was a strong odor coming from the van that the animals arrived in.

The healthy animals should be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

Pemberton said owner surrenders are usually by appointment only, but with the number of animals in poor condition, MAS had no choice but to accept them.

MAS is encouraging anyone who would like to help and adopt at pet to come by this month, when all adoptions are $10.

MAS is open for adoptions daily from noon to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The shelter will be closed Wednesday, July 10, for a staff in-service training.