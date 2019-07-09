Live at 9: Resources for business owners, Dr. Toyos, Memphis International Airport grant & Chef Franco

Seminars, workshops for local entrepreneurs

Any business owner knows that to stay on top you have to stay current. The city of Memphis wants to help local entrepreneurs do just that. Joann Massey and Taylor Tagg were here to explain how you can get involved.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Battling chronic dry eye with Dr. Rolando Toyos

A number of different factors can play into why someone battles chronic dry eye. Dr. Rolando Toyos stopped by to talk about what can be done to help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bailey Edwards on Memphis International Airport grant

Memphis International Airport is slated to receive $15 million in a federal grant and that money will go towards major improvements. Bailey Edwards with the FAA joined us to explain what this means for the airport and the city of Memphis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Franco

With summer in full swing that means fresh fruits and vegetables are now readily available at your local grocery store. Chef Franco from Franco's Italy stopped by to show us a simple recipe that utilizes all of those fresh ingredients.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franco’s Italian Dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup red wine vinegar

3 cups extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon each finely minced oregano, basil and parsley

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 small garlic clove, chopped

4 teaspoons salt

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in blender or using immersion blender to thoroughly combine. Note: Dressing can be prepared 1 day ahead using fresh herbs or up to 2 weeks using dried. Cover and refrigerate and unused dressing.

Variations: add to above recipe