Live at 9: Resources for business owners, Dr. Toyos, Memphis International Airport grant & Chef Franco

Seminars, workshops for local entrepreneurs
Any business owner knows that to stay on top you have to stay current. The city of Memphis wants to help local entrepreneurs do just that. Joann Massey and Taylor Tagg were here to explain how you can get involved.
Battling chronic dry eye with Dr. Rolando Toyos
A number of different factors can play into why someone battles chronic dry eye. Dr. Rolando Toyos stopped by to talk about what can be done to help.
Bailey Edwards on Memphis International Airport grant
Memphis International Airport is slated to receive $15 million in a federal grant and that money will go towards major improvements. Bailey Edwards with the FAA joined us to explain what this means for the airport and the city of Memphis.
Cooking with Chef Franco
With summer in full swing that means fresh fruits and vegetables are now readily available at your local grocery store. Chef Franco from Franco's Italy stopped by to show us a simple recipe that utilizes all of those fresh ingredients.
Franco’s Italian Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 3 cups extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon each finely minced oregano, basil and parsley
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 small garlic clove, chopped
- 4 teaspoons salt
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in blender or using immersion blender to thoroughly combine. Note: Dressing can be prepared 1 day ahead using fresh herbs or up to 2 weeks using dried. Cover and refrigerate and unused dressing.
Variations: add to above recipe
- Honey Mustard - add 1 t Dijon mustard and 1 T honey-whisk to combine
- Raspberry vinaigrette – add 2 T fresh or frozen raspberries and 1 t sugar- blend to combine
- Basil pesto vinaigrette – add 1 T fresh pesto sauce and 1 t Dijon mustard whisk to combine
- Creamy Caesar dressing – add 1 cup mayonnaise ½ t worchester sauce and ½ cup grated parmesan cheese blend thoroughly (anchovies optional:)
- Vidalia Onion – substitute white vinegar for red wine vinegar add 1 small vidalia onion chopped1t Dijon mustard 1t poppy seeds ½ t turmeric ½ t paprika blend thoroughly